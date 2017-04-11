Deploy helicopters, naval boats to Lagos – Senate urges Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Deploy helicopters, naval boats to Lagos – Senate urges Buhari
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to authorize the deployment of military helicopters and naval boats in Lagos State to shore up security lapses in the areas. The Senate made the demand during Tuesday plenary following a motion moved …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
