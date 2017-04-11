Deploy helicopters, naval boats to Lagos – Senate urges Buhari
The Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to authorize the deployment of military helicopters and naval boats in Lagos State to shore up security lapses in the areas. The Senate made the demand during Tuesday plenary following a motion moved by Senator Gbenga Ashafa in reaction to the recent attacks by militants on communities in […]
Deploy helicopters, naval boats to Lagos – Senate urges Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG