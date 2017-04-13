Deployment Of Solar Energy Attains Milestone As Fg Signs Agreement With 2 Developers

· Agreement is key aspect of the finalization of the PPA signed last year between Federal Government and 14 Solar Power developers · Fashola presides at event, reiterates importance of Nigerians investing in the nation’s economy · Assures Nigerians that the aspirations to see more renewable energy are being met with results imminent The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, Tuesday in Abuja presided over the signing of the Put/Call Option Agreements (PCOA) with two Solar Power developers. – Afrinegia Nigeria Limited and CT Cosmos Nigeria Limited. The Agreement, which was co-ordinated by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), is a key aspect of the finalization of the Power Purchase Agreement which the Federal Government signed with 14 Solar Power developers in July/August last year to deal with any premature termination of the PPA.

