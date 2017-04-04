Deposits In SunTrust Bank Grow By 432%, Hit N4.2bn

As a sign of absolute confidence in the management of SunTrust Bank, its customers have increased deposits by 432 per cent in its financial year ended 2016.

This has made it possible for the bank to declare an impressive profit before tax of N343 million, an increase of 160.3 per cent over the N131.9 million reported in 2015.

Its Income tax expense has also moved from N10 million to N130.6 million to leverage profit after tax gain of 74.6per cent to N212.7 million from N121.8 million in 2015.

With growth in profitability, earnings per share (EPS) gained 12.5 per cent to 18 kobo in 2016 from 16 kobo recorded in 2015. Following the above, return on equity (ROE) moved from 1.2 per cent to two per cent.

Despite that recession was at its peak in 2016, leading to severe macro economy challenges, the bank recorded growth in customer deposits through its broad range of unique financial services and products to individuals, small businesses, corporation and the government.

Also, the bank effectively managed its interest expenses that impacted positively on net interest Income in 2016.

The chief executive of the bank, Muhammed Jubrin, had assured operators in the small and medium scale enterprises sector recently that his bank will focus on the small businesses by availing financing and thus, ensuring that the sector plays its pivotal role in the economy.

Jubrin said, “In line with our strategy, we are going to drive SMEs transactions certainly and part of our strategy is retail banking. We want to create a retail bank of choice and certainly SMEs is the engine room for the growth of any economy and to provide financing services, to support the SMEs will be the only way. We can support the growth of the economy and particularly in line with the vision of the CBN and the current administration”.

Commenting further on the operations of the bank, the CEO said, “We will offer telephone, mobile and internet banking underpinned by the traditional banking ethics of probity and integrity”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

