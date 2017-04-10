Dermatologist warns against heavy makeup

Mrs Ayopo Adeyemi, a dermatologist has warned women against the use of heavy makeup, saying it aggravates skin problems. Adeyemi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the use of heavy makeup could lead to skin irritation, allergies and even skin cancer. She said that excessive makeup was usually used […]

