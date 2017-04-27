DG: Corps members to access soft loan for 2017 farming season

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said on Thursday that arrangements were being made to enable corps members interested in farming to access soft loans for the 2017 farming season. Inspecting 145 hectares NYSC farmland in Bauchi, Kazaure explained that the aim was to train corps members in modern farming to […]

