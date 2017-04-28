Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Diamond Bank Strengthens Growth in Q1 2017

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

· Asset base jumps to N2.07trn By Daniels Ekugo Diamond Bank, has transmitted its Q1 2017 financial accounts to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, showcasing focused and strong determination to continue to strengthen growth in key financial parameters. The Bank’s performance scorecard for the first three months of the business year as made available to journalists on the floor of the Exchange, reflects strong growth in asset base, customer base, quality service delivery, product development and deployment of cutting-edge technology to drive its operations.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.