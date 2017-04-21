Diaspora remittances to Nigeria, other developing countries decline in 2 years – World Bank
Remittance to Nigeria, according to the report, went down by 10 per cent in 2016.
The post Diaspora remittances to Nigeria, other developing countries decline in 2 years – World Bank appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG