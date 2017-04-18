Dickson signs N243.2b Appropriation Bill into law – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Dickson signs N243.2b Appropriation Bill into law
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has signed this year's N243.2 billion Appropriation Bill and the Educational Development Trust Fund Amendment Bill into law. A statement yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, quoted Dickson as saying the budget …
