Didier Drogba Drops Hint About Romelu Lukaku’s Future

Didier Drogba says Chelsea fans should not rule out seeing Romelu Lukaku back at Stamford Bridge next season.

And the former Chelsea striker says he knows what Lukaku – who he calls his “little brother” from their time together in west London – will do this summer.

The Everton striker, who has scored 24 Premier League goals this season, has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park and recently said he would not sign a new deal – although his agent, Mino Raiola had previously said a deal was ‘99.9 per cent’ done.

“If he comes to Chelsea it will be great for the club,” he told Gary Cotterill.

“He knows the house already and I think he wants to prove he can be successful here, he didn’t get the chance to do it.

“Chelsea is his club since he was young, so why not? He wants to be the best. He’s really working hard to become the best.”

The Toffees still have realistic hopes of claiming European football for next term and will hope Lukaku can continue to fire in the goals to keep their ambitions on track.

