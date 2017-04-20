Diego Lopez Reveals Antonio Conte Wanted Him At Chelsea Last Summer

Keeper Diego Lopez has revealed that he had the chance to join Chelsea last summer.

The 35-year-old, who is currently on loan at Espanyol from parent club Milan, has revealed that he could have moved to Stamford Bridge, although he is unsure if the Blues are still interested in him.

“There was an opportunity last summer [to join Chelsea],” he is quoted as saying in AS. “I felt very flattered by the interest of the coach (Antonio Conte). I do not know if it will remain this summer.

“Last year, for me, it was a priority option but things have changed, and I do not know what will happen now, but they are a big European team, they will possibly win the Premier League.”

“My idea has not changed at all and my intention is to continue at Espanyol. I hope it happens.”

