DIG reads riot acts to Ogun policemen – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
DIG reads riot acts to Ogun policemen
Vanguard
ABEOKUTA—The Deputy Inspector General of Police, South West, Foluso Adebanjo has read the riot acts to policemen in Ogun State over accidental discharge, extra judicial killing and corrupt practices. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG