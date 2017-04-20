Pages Navigation Menu

DIG reads riot acts to Ogun policemen – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


DIG reads riot acts to Ogun policemen
ABEOKUTA—The Deputy Inspector General of Police, South West, Foluso Adebanjo has read the riot acts to policemen in Ogun State over accidental discharge, extra judicial killing and corrupt practices. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …

