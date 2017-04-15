Dino Melaye escapes assassination
The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Saturday escaped assassination attempt as unknown gunmen attacked his residence in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state. According to The Nigerian Tribune, the assailants invaded the residence at about 12am shooting sporadically into the building. The shooting lasted for over an hour as two vehicles parked within …
