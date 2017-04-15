Dino Melaye escapes assassination

The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, on Saturday escaped assassination attempt as unknown gunmen attacked his residence in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state. According to The Nigerian Tribune, the assailants invaded the residence at about 12am shooting sporadically into the building. The shooting lasted for over an hour as two vehicles parked within …

The post Dino Melaye escapes assassination appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

