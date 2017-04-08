Dino Melaye Finally Collects His Original Certificate From Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Senator Dino Melaye finally returned to his Alma Mater — Ahmadu Bello University yesterday to collect his original certificate years after his graduation.

The Kogi west senator had been accused by online medium, Sahara Reporters that he never graduated from the school. Melaye had also been trolled by many online users following the news of his certificate scandal.

He shared the photo and

