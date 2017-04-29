Dino Melaye Police arrest 6 suspects over assassination attempt on Senator – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Dino Melaye Police arrest 6 suspects over assassination attempt on Senator
Pulse Nigeria
Moshood said that items recovered included one Hyundai Ambulance bus allegedly used in conveying the attackers. Published: 53 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Senator Dino Melaye play. Senator Dino Melaye. (Twitter) …
Nigeria Police confirm attempted assassination of Dino Melaye, arrest suspects
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!