Diplo and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer Party Hard in Lagos | See Photos

Diplo and Walshy Fire; DJs, record producers and bandmates at EDM group Major Lazer touched down in Lagos last week and they’ve been having a rocking time ever since. Hardly anyone who waited till the end of the rain-marred Gidifest 2017 will forget Diplo’s performance in a hurry. Remixing Tekno‘s “Pana” and Mr Eazi‘s “Leg Over“, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

