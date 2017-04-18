Pages Navigation Menu

Diplo and Walshy Fire of Major Lazer Party Hard in Lagos | See Photos

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Diplo and Walshy Fire; DJs, record producers and bandmates at EDM group Major Lazer touched down in Lagos last week and they’ve been having a rocking time ever since. Hardly anyone who waited till the end of the rain-marred Gidifest 2017 will forget Diplo’s performance in a hurry. Remixing Tekno‘s “Pana” and Mr Eazi‘s “Leg Over“, […]

