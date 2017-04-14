Diplo, Davido, Reekado, others for Eko Atlantic festival

EKO Atlantic, Nigeria’s premium rising smart city situated on the shores of Victoria Island, has announced its partnership with Eclipse Live Africa, organizers of Gidi Culture Festival, to host the fourth edition of the festival scheduled for tomorrow, April 15, 2017.

While expressing his delight about the partnership, Mr Ronald Chagoury Jr, Vice Chairman of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group said, ‘We are thrilled to partner with Eclipse Live Africa in welcoming the world to Eko Atlantic for Gidi Fest 2017. This event has become one of the most talked about music events in West Africa. We are very keen to showcase the tourism potential of Eko Atlantic and look forward to hosting guests from all over the world,’ he added.

The festival represents the progression of the urban youth culture for those who desire good music and entertainment in Africa. This year’s festival will feature sporting events such as volleyball and beach soccer with celebrity coaches and players. Other highlights of the festival include, the display of carefully curated art pieces and live sketching by incredible Nigerian illustrators.

Billed to perform at the festival are both local and international acts, including Diplo, Davido, Burna boy, Seyi Shay, Reekado Banks, Simi. Others are Niniola, BOJ, Fresh L and KenyanSauti Sol, and Tanzanian Vanessa Mdee. DJs Neptune and Obi will be on the deck, supported by Folu Storms and Jimmie as hosts. This year’s festival promises to showcase pan-African unison and talent.

