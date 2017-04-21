Dipo Famakinwa, DAWN Director General is dead
The Director General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Dipo Famakinwa is dead He died on Friday morning. Famakinwa was in charge of coordinating and programme management agency of the regional integration agenda of the States of Western Nigeria, comprising Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States. The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, has […]
