Discos say attempt to centralise revenue accounts spells doom for future power investment

Association of Electricity Distribution Companies (ANED) says any attempt to centralise the Discos’ revenue accounts will not only be tantamount to nationalisation, but also sends wrong signals to domestic and international investors that Nigeria is not fully open for private sector investment. They observe that any such action runs counter to the objective of the…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Discos say attempt to centralise revenue accounts spells doom for future power investment appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

