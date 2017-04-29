Dispute over village head disrupt polio immunisation in Kano

The bid by the Kano State government and international community to totally eradicate polio in Nigeria suffers a setback as a segment of the residents of Tsakiya in Minjibir Local Government Area of the state have started another round of rejection of polio vaccine.

This trend was observed at the just concluded National Polio Immunisation Plus Days NIPDs in their area over what they described as unfair suspension of their village head (Mai Unguwa), Ali Shehu, by the district head of the LGA.

BusinessDay finding indicates that the village head, Ali Shehu, was suspended recently over alleged violation of traditional protocol by the district head, Tijani Hashim Bunun Kano.

The youths in the area alleged that the village head was unlawfully suspended for three days for

allegedly jumping protocols and was replaced with immediate effect, insisting that their village head must be recalled before any immunisation could take place in the area.

It was gathered that the suspension was meant to last for just three days with a condition that the suspended village head must show some remorse and apologize to the District Head, but his refusal led to the delay of his reinstatement.

Confirming the incident, Garba Ibrahim Chagari, who is the Health Educator of Local Council, disclosed that the situation was yet to be resolved as they also rejected the vaccine on the 2nd and 3rd day of the exercise. He added that the concerned stakeholders are putting measures in place to dialogue with the community members to find a lasting solution to the problem.

On his part, Acting Local Immunization Officer, Aminu Shariff said the LGA was targeting 64,008 children for immunization and on the first day of the exercise 19,018 children were adequately immunized. He hoped that all pending noncompliance and child absent will be covered before the end of the polio round.

Similarly, in Bebeji Local Government, residents of Kwandir settlement rejected the vaccine for lack of electricity and other social amenities in the area. One Abubakar Ibrahim, who spoke on behalf of the agitated youths, said they have been in a total black out for several years in the area, hence there is no reason for government to impose polio vaccine on them if other social interventions will be neglected.

Ibrahim added that they had informed the constituted authorities about their plights on several occasions, but to no avail, therefore urging them to do the needful. The Community Head in the area, Abdullahi Isah however intervened before they complied.

Also in Rano LGA, a particular household who felt offended that polio vaccinators did not observe

“Asalaimualakum” (peace be unto you), the Muslims faithfuls manner of exchanging pleasantry when they entered an household, denied the ad-hoc staff access to their children for immunisation, although JFH correspondent reported that it took the intervention of the village head and the ward head before the issue was resolved and the children were eventually vaccinated.

Responding to the developments, the State Commissioner for Health, Ibrahim Getso promised that the state government is considering how to address their challenges just as he urged them to always isolate health related cases from other issues, adding that such issues should be channelled through appropriate authorities.

