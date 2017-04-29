Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Disregard Statement Threatening to Invoke Ancestors on Oba of Lagos – Ooni of Ife – Bella Naija

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Disregard Statement Threatening to Invoke Ancestors on Oba of Lagos – Ooni of Ife – Bella Naija

Bella Naija

Disregard Statement Threatening to Invoke Ancestors on Oba of Lagos – Ooni of Ife
Bella Naija
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has dissociated himself from a statement credited to one Tunde Awoyemi, who said he is the Director of Tourism, Ooni's Palace. Awoyemi had threatened to call on the the ancestors if Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.