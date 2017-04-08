DJ Garber to perform alongside Spinall in New York

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Following her feat at the #Smirnoffxifemaledj contest, DJ Garber has been scheduled to perform alongside her idol, DJ Spinall at Smirnoff’s The Lab event holding in New York this April.

#SMIRNOFFX1FEMALEDJ which was initiated to celebrate female DJs as well as discover fresh talents in the field, is an extension of the organiser’s global commitment to encourage the doubling of the number of female headliners by 2020.

The contest began with Smirnoff’s Brand ambassador DJ Spinall calling out to female DJs across Nigeria to participate by sending videos of themselves showcasing their turntable skills.

Out of hundreds of entries received for the social media contest, the top 5 entries were selected. They were narrowed down to the top 3 finalists based on the videos with the most hits.

The top 3 finalists; DJ Moonlait, DJ Frizzle and DJ Garber; performed alongside brand Ambassador DJ Spinall and Celebrity DJ Lambo at the Smirnoff house party, during the International Women’s Day edition, held in Jos. All 3 finalists brought down the roof with their turn table skills as they wowed the Jos crowd. As the final selection stage of the initiative, the top 2 female DJs, DJ Moonlait and DJ Garber took part in another social media contest where DJ Garber emerged the winner. As part of her reward, Garber will be performing at 5 Smirnoff house parties across Nigeria in addition to getting an MTV Base profiling feature courtesy Smirnoff Vodka.

The post DJ Garber to perform alongside Spinall in New York appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

