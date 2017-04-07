DJ Khaled Receives “Major Key” Gold and Platinum Plaques In The Mail

Taking a break from asking about Drake’s vocals, hitmaker DJ Khaled basked in his glory Thursday as he received his Major Key platinum and gold plaques via mail. The We The Best Music front man said; “Look what just came in the mail: “Do You Mind” officially platinum”. “Of course you know about “Of course…

The post DJ Khaled Receives “Major Key” Gold and Platinum Plaques In The Mail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

