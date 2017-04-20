Djokovic struggles into Monte Carlo last eight

Novak Djokovic battled into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The world number two will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

The post Djokovic struggles into Monte Carlo last eight appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

