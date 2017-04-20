Pages Navigation Menu

Djokovic struggles into Monte Carlo last eight

Apr 20, 2017

Novak Djokovic battled into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The world number two will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

