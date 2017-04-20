Djokovic struggles into Monte Carlo last eight
Novak Djokovic battled into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
The world number two will face Belgium’s David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.
The post Djokovic struggles into Monte Carlo last eight appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG