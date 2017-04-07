Djorkaeff warns Griezmann about Man U

Antoine Griezmann has been given a warning by a former France international over joining Manchester United in the summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward is tipped to make a big money move to Old Trafford at the end of the season but not everybody thinks it is a wise move.

Former France forward Youri Djorkaeff has urged the 26-year-old to think carefully about his future and to consider staying at the Vicente Calderon as Atletico continue to fight in the Champions League and challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga.

Speaking to Omnisport, Djorkaeff said: “You know, this decision belongs to the player but it’s all about what you are offered.

“People think that Atletico is inferior to all the other [big clubs]. However Atletico Madrid played two of the three last Champions League finals, they won the Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

“They have won a lot of trophies, they have played a lot of finals as well. They just miss out maybe on the Champions League. However, there are only a few clubs in the last few years who have reached the final.”

