Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria — DJ Shabzy – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria — DJ Shabzy – Vanguard

Vanguard

DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria — DJ Shabzy
Vanguard
Kiss Daniel's official DJ, popularly known as DJ Shabzy, has declared that DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria because DJs save more than artistes, who on the other hand spend fortunes off their income to live extravagant lifestyles. DJ Shabzy who

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.