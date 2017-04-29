DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria — DJ Shabzy – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria — DJ Shabzy
Vanguard
Kiss Daniel's official DJ, popularly known as DJ Shabzy, has declared that DJs are richer than artistes in Nigeria because DJs save more than artistes, who on the other hand spend fortunes off their income to live extravagant lifestyles. DJ Shabzy who …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!