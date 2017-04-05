Doctors spend 9hrs on 16 months old girl raped by 16-yr-old neighbour

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—Doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA, Ebonyi State, spent nine hours of intensive operation to save the life of a one-year-old girl, who was raped by her mother’s neighbour.

The mother of the girl (name withheld) is pleading with security agencies and Ebonyi State Government to give her justice over the rape of her one year and four months old baby.

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of four, who sells gari at the New Kpirikpiri Market in Amikeaba community of Ebonyi Local Government Area, claimed that the accused used the opportunity of her absence to rape her baby.

According to her, “last month, while I was going out to do my normal business, I told one of my daughters to look after her little sister. But she was careless about the assignment.

“That was when my 16-year-old neighbour carried my baby into his room and raped her repeatedly almost to death, until my little baby started bleeding from her private part and anus.

“When we returned, we saw him (teenager) bathing the child in an attempt to stop the bleeding. We quickly took the baby to the hospital and discovered that she had been raped. The suspect is now in police custody at Area Command, Ebonyi State.

“It took doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA, nine hours of intensive operation to save my baby’s life.”

Contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Madu Jude, said his office was yet to be informed of the development.

