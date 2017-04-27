Documents of the Assassination of Sheikh Jafaru by Ex-Gov. Shekarau Found in Senator Goje’s House
While speaking in an exclusive interview during Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday morning in Abuja, Moshood Jimoh, the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, made some revelations on the discoveries after a thorough search at the home of Senator Danjuma Goje.
Moshood who spoke to Maupe Ogun, the programme’s anchor during the interview monitored by Tori News correspondent, Odinaka George, revealed that some documents relating to assassination of a popular Muslim cleric, Sheikh Jafaru by former Kano state Governor, Shekarau was discovered after the search.
The police spokesperson also disclosed that during the search, they also found N18 million, $19,000 and Saudi currency in cash at the Senator’s Abuja home, adding that a video clip of the search will soon be made available to the public.
