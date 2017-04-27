Dog that died fighting Boko Haram bomber at Maiduguri wedding party bags award – NAIJ.COM
Dog that died fighting Boko Haram bomber at Maiduguri wedding party bags award
The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) says it will bestow posthumous award on the dog that voided mass killing by a female Boko Haram bomber in Borno. The bomber attempted to enter into a wedding ceremony ground to detonate the bomb, …
