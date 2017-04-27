Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa


NAIJ.COM

Dog that died fighting Boko Haram bomber at Maiduguri wedding party bags award
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) says it will bestow posthumous award on the dog that voided mass killing by a female Boko Haram bomber in Borno. The bomber attempted to enter into a wedding ceremony ground to detonate the bomb, …

