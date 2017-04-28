Dog that foiled Boko Haram suicide bombing gets posthumous award

The dog that foiled mass killing by a female suicide bomber in Borno recently, will be bestowed with posthumous award by the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, NVMA.

Dr. Godwin Abonyi, President of the association, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said that the dog would be awarded on the World Veterinary Day, WVD, tomorrow.

Recall that the suicide bomber had, on April 2, attempted to enter into a wedding ceremony ground in Belbelu community, Jere Local Government Area, to detonate a bomb, but was attacked by the dog.

Dr. Abonyi described the dog, owned by Mr. Mallum, a school teacher, as gallant for dying in the

course of saving the lives of a large number of Nigerians from a suicide bomber.

Abonyi said:

“The high point of the WVD is that the association will give posthumous award to the sacrificial male dog, which recently foiled mass killing by intercepting a suicide bomber in a public gathering.

In the course of dragging the bomber, the bomb detonated and the dog died with the suicide bomber away from the public.”

Abonyi identified part of the award to include buying a prized dog for the owner and giving him logistics support to feed the dog for a year, incentives like plaque of honour for gallantry and supreme sacrifice.

The WVD is initiated by the World Veterinary Association, WVA, and World Association of Animal Health, and marked globally on April 29 annually. The day is for promoting the different works performed by veterinarians all over the world.