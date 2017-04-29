Dogara’s Payslip: Civic groups demand Speaker’s explanation for excess constituency allowance

The group urge Nigerians to be vigilant about the activities of their elected officials at all time.

The post Dogara’s Payslip: Civic groups demand Speaker’s explanation for excess constituency allowance appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

