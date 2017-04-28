Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dollar pressured ahead of US GDP report – TheCable

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Dollar pressured ahead of US GDP report – TheCable

TheCable

Dollar pressured ahead of US GDP report
TheCable
The Greenback was vulnerable to heavy losses on Friday, with prices tumbling towards 98.80 as the mixture of soft economic data from the US this week, and rising uncertainty over Trump's proposed tax reforms weighed on sentiment. Much attention may be …
FX Focus: Pound surges to seven-month high against the dollar despite poor GDP dataInternational Business Times UK
Investigating the New Zealand Dollar's WeaknessPound Sterling Live
EUR AUD Exchange Rate Ends April Near Best Levels Since October 2016Euro Exchange Rate News
Business Insider –Currency News –AUD News –Future Currency Forecast
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.