Dollar pressured ahead of US GDP report – TheCable
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
TheCable
|
Dollar pressured ahead of US GDP report
TheCable
The Greenback was vulnerable to heavy losses on Friday, with prices tumbling towards 98.80 as the mixture of soft economic data from the US this week, and rising uncertainty over Trump's proposed tax reforms weighed on sentiment. Much attention may be …
FX Focus: Pound surges to seven-month high against the dollar despite poor GDP data
Investigating the New Zealand Dollar's Weakness
EUR AUD Exchange Rate Ends April Near Best Levels Since October 2016
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!