Dollar to sell below N403 this week – BDC president, Gwadabe

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of the Bureau De Change Operators, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has promised that the Naira will exchange for below N403 to a dollar this week. Gwadabe speaking in Lagos yesterday, stated that with the Central Bank of Nigeria continuing to inject more Forex into the market, the Naira will continue to appreciate. The rates closed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

