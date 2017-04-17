Dollar to sell below N403 this week – BDC president, Gwadabe
President of the Bureau De Change Operators, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, has promised that the Naira will exchange for below N403 to a dollar this week. Gwadabe speaking in Lagos yesterday, stated that with the Central Bank of Nigeria continuing to inject more Forex into the market, the Naira will continue to appreciate. The rates closed […]
