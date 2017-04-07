Donald Trump gave reasons why he launched attack on Syria
President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he ordered a targeted Tomahawk missile strikes on a Syrian airbase as he called on “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed” in that country. Trump spoke to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he is hosting China President Xi Jinping, …
