Donald Trump launches 50 airstrikes against Syria

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United States on Friday launched dozens of cruise missiles at Syrian government facilities in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, US media reports. On President Donald Trump’s orders, US warships launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles which destroyed portions of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military infrastructure. According to reports, the…

The post Donald Trump launches 50 airstrikes against Syria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

