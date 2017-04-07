Donald Trump launches 50 airstrikes against Syria
The United States on Friday launched dozens of cruise missiles at Syrian government facilities in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, US media reports. On President Donald Trump’s orders, US warships launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles which destroyed portions of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military infrastructure. According to reports, the…
The post Donald Trump launches 50 airstrikes against Syria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG