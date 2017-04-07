Donald Trump launches 50 airstrikes against Syria

The United States on Friday launched dozens of cruise missiles at Syrian government facilities in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, US media reports. On President Donald Trump’s orders, US warships launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles which destroyed portions of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s military infrastructure. According to reports, the…

