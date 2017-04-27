Donald Trump's First 100 Days as President: Setbacks and Successes

U.S. News & World Report

He may have exaggerated his triumphs, but history shows other presidents have had it a lot worse. By Kenneth T. Walsh, Contributor | April 27, 2017, at 8:22 a.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. Setbacks and Successes in Trump's First …



and more »