Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t Judge Me – Super Eagles’ Ahmed Musa says, Hints at Second Marriage

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Leicester City FC‘s forward Ahmed Musa has been in the news lately over rumours of divorce from his wife Jamila. At first, he was arrested (for common assault) and released few hours later following a domestic row between him and his wife Jamila. The arrested came a day after he posted […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.