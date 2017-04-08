Don’t mortgage your ambitions by indulging in social vices – Provost warns students
The Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, Dr Amos Cirfat, has warned newly admitted students of the College against involving in social vices so as not to mortgaging their ambitions. Cirfat gave the warning in Pankshin during the matriculation ceremony of 880 newly admitted degree students of the College, for the 2016/2017 session. “College […]
