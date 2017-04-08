Don’t use dead comrades to deepen ANC divisions – Zuma – News24
|
Don't use dead comrades to deepen ANC divisions – Zuma
Malamulele – President Jacob Zuma has hit out at "comrades" who used memorials as a way to "perpetuate disunity" within the ANC. Zuma was speaking at an unveiling ceremony of the tombstone of the late Minister of Public Services and Administration, …
