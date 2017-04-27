Don’t worry about my health, I’m fine – Buhari tells Nigerians
The Federal government of Nigeria has reacted to fears by Nigerians over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari missed Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting. Minister of Information later said the President needed rest and would work from home. However, in a statement signed by president Buhari’s Media chief, Garba Shehu, made available […]
