Download “No Smoking Zone” By Hanu Jay

Hanu is in party mode as he re-emerges on the music scene in an attempt to make “Konto” cool again, on this mid-tempo melodious beat offering made by Sally (@Disallybeatx), his sonorous voice stands out as he commands party goers to “Konto Suo”.

Bio

Aghogho “Hanu” Agbodje was born 23 years ago in Warri, Delta State , Life and its circumstances made him grow up fast, after a stint with traditional schooling that involved three (3) years at the Delta State University, Hanu decided to take music seriously.

Heavily influenced by the generic sounds of Lagos from Ajegunle to Festac, Hanu began to coin his own identity. Haven registered at the Tenstrings Music Institute in Lagos, He started exploring his talents and developed a sonorous voic , Hanu received tutorship from Jesse Jagz, Bez and HarrySongz while in music school, he also learnt how to play musical instruments. Before then, Hanu was making his mark at the underground hiphop scene scoring hooks for Yung6ix, Yung Hanz and the likes.

His vocal performance on a song called “The Journey” by Yung6ix off the ‘Green Light Green” mixtape caught the attention of Label executives.

Years after that remarkable performance, Hanu has teamed up with respected Music Executive “G’bemi Ereku” to reinvent the ‘Konto” sound.

