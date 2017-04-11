Doyin Salami, Aboderin-Talabi to headline 2017 TAMS Summit

The ICT service firm, SB Telecoms and Devices, has announced plans for the second edition of its management meeting tagged TAMS Summit. The event, which will hold on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Muson Centre, Lagos, will have as its theme; ‘Boosting Employee Performance Beyond Pecuniary Benefits’.

The summit, which was inspired by the success and acceptance of the company’s time attendance and human resource management solution, will focus on eliminating the inefficiencies impacting employee productivity while also emphasizing how employees can attain their potential towards achieving corporate goals and objectives.

It is expected to attract leaders of thought from reputable global institutions of learning as well as the public and private sectors of the economy, who will evaluate Nigeria’s productivity output, and proffer solutions to the problems identified in order to improve human capital efficiency across all sectors of the economy, thereby boosting the national productivity level.

Dr. Doyin Salami, Associate Professor at the Lagos Business School (LBS) will lead an array of panellists and discussants as the keynote speaker at the event. Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, Executive Director, Business Development, Punch Nigeria Limited, will be the Chairperson of the event.

This year’s theme was chosen based on key metrics gathered over the course of the previous working year from the TAMS software, a robust home-grown human resources information system developed by SB Telecoms & Devices. The cloud-based application allows organisations to centrally monitor employee attendance and productivity across multi-locations from any part of the world.

Among the traits of employees performance considered and measured by the software application include time management, competency, decision-making, industry knowledge and punctuality.

Speaking on the need for the summit, Chief Executive Officer, SB Telecoms & Devices, Mr. Afolabi Abiodun said, “There have been lots of complaints and reservations over the productivity output of today’s employees.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

