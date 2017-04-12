DPC Raises The Alarm Over Plot To De-register Political Parties

The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) has raised the alarm over alleged fresh plot to de-register more political parties through the ongoing Constitutional and Electoral amendment by retaining section 78(7) of the Electoral Act 2010. The party raised the alarm in a letter to the National Assembly leadership signed by the national chairman, Rev. Olusegun Peters and obtained by LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday. The party described this as an assault on the nation’s emerging democracy. Section 78 (7) of Electoral Act 2010 states that “The Commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: Breach of any of the requirements for registration; and For failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly Election”.

The party averred that Section 78 (7) (ii) is an assault on the nation’s emerging democracy and therefore should be deleted.

“Participatory democracy is critical in sustaining, deepening and strengthening our frail political process. The beauty of democracy lies in its mass appeal and active participation by the people through political parties of their choice”, it added.

DPC said to deregister a political party because it did not win a National or State Assembly election is to throw away a baby with the bath water. “It is inhuman, anti-democratic, oppressive and counter-productive in our desire to build a better democratic nation”, it insisted. It urged the National Assembly to be fair, firm, decisive and patriotic in considering various proposals for the amendment of the Constitution and the Electoral Act to ensure that democratic ethos and ideals are sustained and retained and reject proposals that will de-register political parties sponsored by retrogressive and reactionary forces that want to retard and impede our hard earned democracy.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

