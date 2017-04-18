Drake Allegedly Dumps Woman After Getting Her Pregnant; See Pathology Report, Chat
A mystery woman has accused Drake of cutting her off after she revealed her pregnancy. According to Fameolous which broke the story, the mystery woman alleged that her relationship with the Canadian MC was going well until she got pregnant. Allegedly, Drake refused to take her calls, and to prove that she truly is carrying …
The post Drake Allegedly Dumps Woman After Getting Her Pregnant; See Pathology Report, Chat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG