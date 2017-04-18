Pages Navigation Menu

Drake Allegedly Dumps Woman After Getting Her Pregnant; See Pathology Report, Chat

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

A mystery woman has accused Drake of cutting her off after she revealed her pregnancy. According to Fameolous which broke the story, the mystery woman alleged that her relationship with the Canadian MC was going well until she got pregnant. Allegedly, Drake refused to take her calls, and to prove that she truly is carrying …

