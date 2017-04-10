Drake’s `One Dance’ featuring Wizkid nominated for Billboard Music Awards
“The Top R&B Song category is a tight one, with Rihanna doubling down…”
The post Drake’s `One Dance’ featuring Wizkid nominated for Billboard Music Awards appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG