Drama as Evil Man Chains Wife to Generator from Dusk to Dawn in Ogun (Photo)

A 37-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero confessed to chaining his 28-old -wife, Obiageli Ajaero, to generator from night till the following morning.

He was later arrested for chaining his wife to a generator has said he did it in self-defence.

According to the police, the woman was chained to the generator on the night of Friday 14th April till the morning of Saturday 15th April 2017. Obiageli was said to have been seriously battered by her husband before being chained.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident happened at Ewooluwo, Sagamu in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect who is a member of the already disbanded merchant Navy used a handcuff to chain his wife who has become so weak as a result of serious beating from the husband.

Oyeyemi said Ajaero’s neighbours who had been witnessing his frequent beating of his wife alerted the police of the latest happening.

He said swiftly, the Divisional Police Officer of the command in Sagamu, Aduroja Moses led his men to the scene, rescued the victim and got the suspect arrested.

On interrogation, he said the suspect admitted chaining the woman to the generator, but he claimed that his action was for “self-defence.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who described the action of the suspect as the height of wickedness has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also warned residents of the state that the command would not tolerate any act of domestic violence no matter who was involved.