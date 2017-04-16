Drama as Five Police Officers Allegedly Go Blind After Trying to Arrest a Prophet (Photo)

Some Zambia police officers yesterday at mid night went to arrest Prophet Shepherd M Mesala at his house over the prophecy he gave to LUNGU on you tube channel and Facebook.

It was gathered that almost five police officers were made blind during the processes of arresting the man of God, Zambian Watch reported.

The issue is at police central right now as Prophet Shepherd Mesela allegedly has said he will only restore the sight of the police officers if his friend Mr Chilufya Tayali is released. Police right now are in shock begging the prophet, the report stated.

Prophet Shepherd Mesala, the spiritual son of Prophet TB Joshua has been urged by top police officers to restore the sight of the officers.

It was said that the hand of God was at work which caused the police officers to go blind while trying to arrest his anointed servant.

However, the police is yet to release a statement on the issue.