Drama as FRSC Officials Flee After Angry Mob Descend On Them In Anambra

The Federal Road Safety officials were disgraced in Nnewi, Anambra state on Friday, April 14 by an angry mob over allegations of bribery. According to Modesty Vitus, the officials were beaten and humiliated, as they ran away leaving two of their colleagues behind at the mercy of the mob.

This reportedly happened after the officials allegedly asked for bribe from a cyclist who refused to “cooperate”. They wanted to ‘arrest ‘ the cycle, the owner refused before all hell went loose.See more photo below: