Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama as Woman Thought To Be Dead Was Actually Taking A Nap In A Canal Due To Heat

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman who was thought to be dead in a canal shocked police authorities after it was later discovered that she was taking a nap in the water due to extreme heat.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The woman who was disturbed in her sleep -even appeared surprised on seeing the police officers who were trying to carry her “corpse”

The location of this incident is unknown as at time of filling this report.

The post Drama as Woman Thought To Be Dead Was Actually Taking A Nap In A Canal Due To Heat appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.