Drama as Woman Thought To Be Dead Was Actually Taking A Nap In A Canal Due To Heat
A woman who was thought to be dead in a canal shocked police authorities after it was later discovered that she was taking a nap in the water due to extreme heat.
The woman who was disturbed in her sleep -even appeared surprised on seeing the police officers who were trying to carry her “corpse”
The location of this incident is unknown as at time of filling this report.
