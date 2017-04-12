DRC police arrest dozens after protest ban – News24
|
News24
|
DRC police arrest dozens after protest ban
News24
Kinshasa – Police have detained dozens of people accused of violating a ban on protests against Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, police said Tuesday. "Police have arrested and detained 34 people in Kinshasa," after Monday's …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG